Diwali 2025: Wishes in English, Hindi, Marathi, and Gujarati Messages to Share With Loved Ones

Diwali 2025, the Festival of Lights, is set to be celebrated on October 20, 2025. Known for symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil, Diwali is a time for family reunions, festive decor, sweets, and heartfelt wishes. Sharing Happy Diwali messages is an age-old tradition, spreading joy, positivity, and love. Here’s a curated collection of Diwali wishes in English, Hindi, Marathi, and Gujarati to help you make this festival extra special for your friends, family, and colleagues.

Diwali 2025 Wishes in English

English wishes are perfect for friends, colleagues, and loved ones, blending warmth, cheer, and festive positivity. Here are some heartfelt examples:

Wishing you all the sparkle and sweetness this Diwali!

May your home shine bright with happiness and positivity.

Sending you love, laughter, and laddoos this festive season.

Light a lamp of hope and joy in every corner of your heart.

May Goddess Lakshmi bless you with prosperity and peace.

Eat sweets, burst laughter, not crackers.

Shine brighter than the fireworks this year!

Wishing you health, wealth, and every happiness under the lights.

Keep glowing and growing — it’s your Diwali era!

Diwali is not just a festival — it’s a feeling.

These wishes convey both traditional and modern sentiments, making them suitable for WhatsApp messages, social media posts, or greeting cards.

Diwali 2025 Wishes in Hindi

Hindi Diwali wishes carry a traditional and emotional touch, perfect for family and elder relatives:

दीपावली की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएँ!

आपके घर में सुख समृद्धि का प्रकाश रहे।

इस दीपावली आपके जीवन में खुशियों की बरसात हो।

दीप जलते रहें और आपका चेहरा मुस्कुराता रहे।

माँ लक्ष्मी आपको धन और समृद्धि का वरदान दें।

खुशियों का उत्सव आपके घर में सदा रहे।

इस दीपावली दिल से दुआ है आप हमेशा मुस्कुराएँ।

हर दिया आपके जीवन को रोशन करे।

दीपावली मुबारक हो आपको और आपके परिवार को।

आपके घर आएं माँ लक्ष्मी और बप्पा का आशीर्वाद।

These wishes emphasize traditional blessings, prosperity, and happiness, suitable for both formal and informal greetings.

Diwali 2025 Wishes in Marathi

Marathi wishes are simple, heartfelt, and ideal for elders, colleagues, and family members:

दिवाळीचा प्रत्येक दिवा तुमचं जीवन उजळ करु दे.

तुम्हाला दिवाळीचा आनंद आणि सुखाचा आशीर्वाद मिळो.

लक्ष्मी माता तुमचं घर सुखाने भरु दे.

दिवाळी तुमचं जीवन आनंदाने भरु दे.

तुमचं जीवन दीपाच्या रोषणाईसारखं उजळू दे.

प्रेम, आनंद आणि आशीर्वाद तुमच्यासोबत राहो.

दिवाळीचा हा उत्सव तुमचं जीवन समृद्धी दे.

प्रत्येक दिवस दिवाळीसारखा आनंदी असावा.

These messages combine festive joy with cultural and spiritual significance, perfect for personal sharing.

Diwali 2025 Wishes in Gujarati

Gujarati wishes are vibrant, warm, and filled with blessings:

તમને અને તમારા પરિવારને દિવાળી ની શુભકામનાઓ!

તમારું જીવન પ્રકાશથી ભરાઈ જાય.

લક્ષ્મી માતા આપને સુખ સમૃદ્ધિ આપે.

દિવાળી આવે અને તમારા દિલમાં ઉમંગ ભરાઈ જાય.

તમારું ઘર ખુશીની રોશનીથી ચમકે.

દિવાળી ની શુભકામનાઓ સાથે નવી શરૂઆત.

તમારું જીવન દિપાની પ્રકાશની જેમ ઉજ્જ্বল રહે.

મિત્રો અને કુટુંબને હેપી દિવાળી 2025!

Gujarati wishes radiate warmth and positivity, making them perfect for family gatherings and festival cards.

How to Share Diwali Wishes Effectively

Personalize Your Message: Include the recipient’s name to make wishes more heartfelt. Mix Languages: Combine English with regional language wishes to cater to everyone. Use Social Media and Messaging Apps: Send messages via WhatsApp, Instagram, or SMS to reach distant loved ones. Add Festive Touches: Pair your messages with digital Diwali cards, images of diyas, or Rangoli designs for extra charm.

Diwali 2025 is the perfect occasion to spread love, happiness, and positivity. Whether you choose English, Hindi, Marathi, or Gujarati wishes, a heartfelt greeting can make the festival brighter for your loved ones. Celebrate responsibly, embrace the spirit of light over darkness, and share these Happy Diwali 2025 wishes to make the festivities truly memorable.

