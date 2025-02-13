From UPSC Dreams to Valentine's Vows: The Love Story of IAS Tushar and IPS Navjot

The love story of IAS officer Tushar Singla and IPS officer Navjot Simi is truly unique and inspiring. The couple, both civil servants, made their marriage even more special by tying the knot on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020.

Tushar, who was allotted the Bengal cadre, and Navjot, who was posted to the Bihar cadre, dated for a year before deciding to marry. The couple first exchanged vows in a temple following Hindu rituals, and later had a court marriage. In 2023, they were blessed with a baby boy, whom they named Meeran.

Navjot Simi had initially pursued a promising career as a dentist but aspired to become a civil servant. To fulfill her dream, she cracked the UPSC exam on her first attempt and joined the Indian Police Service (IPS). Born on December 21, 1987, in Gurdaspur, Punjab, Navjot's success story is an inspiring example of perseverance and determination.

Her husband, Tushar Singla, who secured the 86th rank in the UPSC exam, is currently serving as the District Magistrate of Begusarai, Bihar. A bright student throughout his academic career, Tushar graduated with a BE degree in Electrical and Power Engineering from IIT Delhi before completing his Master's in Public Management from JNU. Both Tushar and Navjot are currently serving as civil servants in Begusarai, making significant contributions to the district's administration.

Their journey is a testament to the power of hard work, dedication, and the belief that anything is possible with determination.

