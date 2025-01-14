Ex-IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar Approaches SC For Anticipatory Bail

Former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) trainee officer Puja Khedkar has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court's decision to reject her anticipatory bail plea. Khedkar faces allegations of fraudulently availing reservation benefits intended for Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwD) to secure a position in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam.

Khedkar has argued that the FIR against her is based on documents and application forms already in the possession of the prosecution, asserting that no further custodial interrogation is necessary. She emphasized that she has no criminal record and is an unmarried woman with a benchmark disability. Additionally, Khedkar contended that her appointment to the All India Services, following a physical verification, entitles her to protection under the All India Services Act and Rules. She also sought protection under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act until proven otherwise.

After the allegations emerged, the UPSC cancelled her selection and permanently barred her from future exams, finding her guilty of violating the Civil Services Examination (CSE)-2022 rules. Following this, the Delhi Police registered a case based on a complaint filed by the UPSC.

Khedkar initially sought anticipatory bail in the Delhi High Court, which granted her interim protection from arrest on August 12, 2024. However, the court vacated this protection on December 23, 2024. Justice Chandra Dhari Singh noted that a prima facie case had been established against Khedkar, accusing her of attempting to deceive the UPSC by using fraudulent documents to avail quota benefits she was not eligible for.

In light of these developments, Khedkar has now sought intervention from the Supreme Court.

