Happy Bhai Dooj 2025: 60+ Heartfelt Wishes, Messages, Images and Greetings to Celebrate Sibling Love

Bhai Dooj 2025, also known as Bhau Beej, Bhai Phota, or Yam Dwitiya, will be celebrated on Thursday, October 23, 2025. This festival marks the beautiful bond of love, protection, and trust shared between brothers and sisters across India.

As part of the celebrations, sisters apply a sacred tilak on their brothers’ foreheads, perform aarti, pray for their well-being, and exchange sweets and gifts. In return, brothers vow to protect their sisters and cherish their lifelong bond.

Bhai Dooj 2025: Date, Muhurat, and Tithi Timing

This year, Bhai Dooj falls on October 23, 2025.

According to Drik Panchang, the Tilak Muhurat will begin at 1:14 PM and end at 3:29 PM.

In South India, the festival is observed as Yama Dwitiya. The Dwitiya Tithi begins at 8:16 PM on October 22, 2025, and ends at 10:46 PM on October 23, 2025.

Bhai Dooj 2025: History and Significance

The word “Bhai” means brother, while “Dooj” refers to the second day after the new moon (Amavasya) during Diwali. The festival signifies the eternal love between siblings and symbolizes blessings, prosperity, and protection.

According to Hindu mythology, after Lord Krishna defeated the demon Narakasura, he visited his sister Subhadra. She welcomed him with sweets and applied a tilak on his forehead as a mark of love and protection. Since then, this day has been celebrated as Bhai Dooj, representing affection and familial unity.

Bhai Dooj 2025 Rituals and Traditions

Across India, Bhai Dooj is celebrated with regional variations:

Maharashtra: Observed as Bhau Beej

West Bengal: Known as Bhai Phota

South India: Celebrated as Yama Dwitiya

Despite regional differences, one common ritual unites all — the tilak ceremony. Sisters apply a sandalwood or vermilion tilak on their brothers’ foreheads, perform aarti, and offer sweets. In return, brothers exchange gifts and reaffirm their commitment to protecting their sisters.

Families come together to share meals, exchange blessings, and celebrate the joy of siblinghood with warmth and affection.

60+ Best Bhai Dooj 2025 Wishes, Messages, and Greetings

Bhai Dooj 2025 Wishes for Family

Wishing you a very Happy Bhai Dooj filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories. May the bond between you and your sibling grow stronger with each passing year. Wishing you happiness, success, and endless blessings on this Bhai Dooj. May this Bhai Dooj bring prosperity, joy, and peace to your life. On this special day, I pray for your good health and endless happiness. Thank you for being my constant cheerleader and protector. Wishing you a wonderful Bhai Dooj. May your sibling bond always shine bright with love and warmth. Here’s wishing you all the success and positivity in life. Wishing you both a lifetime of togetherness and affection. May this Bhai Dooj bring new opportunities and endless smiles to your life.

Heartfelt Bhai Dooj 2025 Messages for Colleagues

Dear brother/sister, you have always been my biggest support and best friend. Happy Bhai Dooj. Even though we may fight often, our bond remains unbreakable. On this Bhai Dooj, I wish you success in every step you take and happiness in every moment. You are my partner in crime and my forever friend. Having a sibling like you is a blessing I’ll always be grateful for. No matter how far we are, our bond will always remain strong. This Bhai Dooj, I pray that you achieve everything you’ve ever dreamed of. You make my life brighter just by being in it. Wishing you joy, health, and prosperity on this beautiful festival of sibling love. Thank you for being my biggest inspiration and supporter.

Bhai Dooj 2025 Facebook and WhatsApp Status Ideas

Celebrating the most special bond in the world — Happy Bhai Dooj 2025. No distance can weaken the love between a brother and sister. Blessed to have a sibling who makes life brighter every day. Sibling love is the purest form of affection — Happy Bhai Dooj. Grateful for a lifetime of laughter, memories, and shared dreams. A festival that celebrates love, trust, and the magic of siblinghood. My sibling, my forever friend — Happy Bhai Dooj. Nothing can match the joy of growing up with you. The bond we share is one of life’s greatest gifts. Celebrating the love and warmth that only siblings can share.

Bhai Dooj 2025: A Celebration of Lifelong Bonds

Bhai Dooj is more than a ritual—it’s an emotional celebration that strengthens the unspoken promise of protection, care, and unconditional love between siblings. Whether you are near or far, sharing heartfelt wishes and messages can bridge distances and remind your loved ones of your eternal bond.

