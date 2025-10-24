Happy Chhath Puja 2025: Top 50+ Wishes, Quotes, Messages, and WhatsApp Status

Chhath Puja 2025: A Festival of Faith, Devotion, and Gratitude

Chhath Puja 2025, one of the most sacred Hindu festivals, will be celebrated with devotion across Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Delhi and Nepal. The four-day celebration is dedicated to Lord Surya (the Sun God) and Goddess Chhathi Maiya, symbolizing gratitude, purity, and harmony with nature.

This year, the Chhath Puja festival will begin on October 25, 2025 (Nahay Khay) and conclude on October 28, 2025 (Usha Arghya), when devotees offer prayers to the rising sun. During this period, millions observe rigorous fasting, offer Arghya at riverbanks, and share heartfelt Chhath Puja wishes and messages with their loved ones to spread positivity and devotion.

Chhath Puja 2025 Dates and Ritual Schedule

October 25 (Saturday) – Nahay Khay: Devotees take a holy dip and eat a simple, pure meal.

October 26 (Sunday) – Kharna: Observers fast all day and break their fast after sunset with jaggery kheer and rice.

October 27 (Monday) – Sandhya Arghya: Offerings are made to the setting sun at ghats and water bodies.

October 28 (Tuesday) – Usha Arghya: Devotees pray to therising sun, concluding the four-day fast.

Chhath Puja 2025: Heartfelt Wishes and Messages

Best Chhath Puja 2025 Wishes

Standing on the ghat’s edge, we bow to Surya Dev. May your wishes be fulfilled and your life filled with light. Heartiest wishes for Chhath Puja. The Chhath fast bestows long life and happiness. May this Chhath Puja bring peace and prosperity to your home. The divine glow of Chhath spreads everywhere; may your life also shine with joy and success. Happy Chhath Puja! May the blessings of Chhathi Maiya fill your home with happiness, good health, and strength. Let the light of faith and devotion guide you this Chhath. Wishing you a blessed festival filled with positivity and love.

Inspirational Chhath Puja Quotes 2025

“Faith and patience are the true offerings of Chhath Puja.” “When prayers rise with the sun, blessings always follow.” “Chhath teaches us that devotion is the purest form of strength.” “The light of Surya Dev removes not only darkness from the world but also from our hearts.” “Every sunrise of Chhath is a reminder that light always triumphs over darkness.” “Chhath Puja is not just a ritual — it’s a promise to live in harmony with nature.” “When you thank the Sun, you thank life itself.” “Patience, purity, and prayer — the three lights that guide every devotee during Chhath.”

Chhath Puja 2025: Devotional Messages for Family and Friends

As you offer Arghya to the setting sun, may your life shine with divine light and hope. May this Chhath Puja bring joy, peace, and harmony to your home. Let’s bow to the rising sun with gratitude and welcome a new dawn of happiness. May Chhathi Maiya bless your family with long life, good health, and endless joy. The calm of the ghats, the glow of diyas, and the sound of mantras — may they fill your heart with peace and devotion.

Chhath Puja 2025 Wishes in Hindi

छठ मइया की कृपा से आपके जीवन से सारे दुख दूर हों,

और हर दिन खुशियों से भरा हो।

छठ पूजा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं! सूर्य देव और छठी मइया की कृपा आप पर सदा बनी रहे,

जीवन में सुख, शांति और समृद्धि प्राप्त हो।

शुभ छठ पर्व! छठ मइया के आशीर्वाद से आपके जीवन में हर बाधा दूर हो,

और हर दिन नई खुशियां लेकर आए। घर-आंगन में दीप जले, मन में नई उमंग हो,

सूर्य देव के आशीर्वाद से जीवन में हर रंग हो।

छठ पूजा की शुभकामनाएं! जय छठी मइया!

आपके जीवन में खुशियों की बहार और सुख-समृद्धि की बरसात हो।

WhatsApp Status and Captions for Chhath Puja 2025

Blessed to celebrate Chhath Puja — may Surya Dev guide and protect us all.

Offering Arghya with faith and gratitude — Happy Chhath Puja 2025.

Fasting for peace, praying for family — Jai Chhathi Maiya.

The light of Chhath fills my heart with hope and strength.

Let’s welcome the rising sun with folded hands and thankful hearts.

Faith. Fasting. Family. Forever.

Jai Surya Dev, Jai Chhathi Maiya!

Let your faith shine brighter than the morning sun.

Chhath Puja 2025: Short Captions for Social Media

“Praying for peace under the golden sun.”

“Where faith meets the horizon — Happy Chhath Puja.”

“Chhath — the festival of pure hearts and bright lights.”

“Arghya to Surya Dev, love to all.”

“May your mornings be blessed and your evenings peaceful.”

Chhath Puja 2025: Spiritual Benefits of Observing the Festival

Promotes mental peace, positivity, and emotional strength.

Strengthens the Sun’s position in astrology, believed to bring prosperity.

Encourages discipline, gratitude, and connection with nature.

Brings blessings of good health, fertility, and family happiness.

Inspires faith, patience, and environmental harmony.

Chhath Puja 2025 is not merely a festival; it’s a journey of devotion, purity, and thankfulness. As devotees prepare to offer Arghya to the setting and rising sun, the entire atmosphere fills with chants, lights, and faith.

May this sacred occasion bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to you and your loved ones.

