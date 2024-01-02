Lifestyle

Makar Sankranti 2024: Date, Traditions, and Celestial Significance

Makar Sankranti 2024
Makar Sankranti 2024
Pratidin Bureau

Makar Sankranti 2024: Makar Sankranti, a revered festival in Hinduism, heralds the beginning of the year on the English calendar. This vibrant celebration is known by various names across India, such as Uttarayan in Gujarat, Khichdi in Eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Pongal in South India. As per astrological wisdom, Makar Sankranti marks the sun's transition from Sagittarius to Capricorn, a celestial event celebrated with great enthusiasm.

Makar Sankranti 2024 Auspicious timings

Save the date for Makar Sankranti on January 15th. At 02:54 AM, the sun moves to Capricorn, making it an important time for the festival.

For the Makar Sankranti ritual in 2024

  1. Start your day early with a bath in a sacred river.

  2. Wear clean clothes, and use a copper vessel for water.

  3. Chant Lord Surya's mantras while offering water with sesame seeds, jaggery, and Ganga water.

  4. Show respect to Lord Shani by donating sesame seeds and khichdi to the underprivileged.

Additional practices for Makar Sankranti

  1. Take a bath with water containing black sesame seeds and Ganga water to align with celestial forces.

  2. Offering arghya to Lord Surya is considered highly auspicious. Mix water, black sesame seeds, jaggery, red sandalwood, red flowers, and akshat in a copper vessel. Chant 'Om Suryaya Namah' while presenting it to the sun to strengthen your astrological influences.

Makar Sankranti 2024
Makar Sankranti 2024: A Guide to Auspicious Rituals, Practices, and Remedies
Makar Sankranti 2024
Putrada Ekadashi 2024: Date, Significance, and Rituals to Welcome Prosperity
Makar Sankranti 2024
First Ekadashi of 2024: Saphala Ekadashi Date, Timings, and more
Makar Sankranti 2024

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
lifestyle>>lifestyle/makar-sankranti-2024-date-traditions-and-celestial-significance
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com