Makar Sankranti 2024: Date, Traditions, and Celestial Significance

Makar Sankranti 2024: Makar Sankranti, a revered festival in Hinduism, heralds the beginning of the year on the English calendar. This vibrant celebration is known by various names across India, such as Uttarayan in Gujarat, Khichdi in Eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Pongal in South India. As per astrological wisdom, Makar Sankranti marks the sun's transition from Sagittarius to Capricorn, a celestial event celebrated with great enthusiasm.
Save the date for Makar Sankranti on January 15th. At 02:54 AM, the sun moves to Capricorn, making it an important time for the festival.
Start your day early with a bath in a sacred river.
Wear clean clothes, and use a copper vessel for water.
Chant Lord Surya's mantras while offering water with sesame seeds, jaggery, and Ganga water.
Show respect to Lord Shani by donating sesame seeds and khichdi to the underprivileged.
Take a bath with water containing black sesame seeds and Ganga water to align with celestial forces.
Offering arghya to Lord Surya is considered highly auspicious. Mix water, black sesame seeds, jaggery, red sandalwood, red flowers, and akshat in a copper vessel. Chant 'Om Suryaya Namah' while presenting it to the sun to strengthen your astrological influences.