Makar Sankranti 2024: Date, Traditions, and Celestial Significance

Makar Sankranti 2024: Makar Sankranti, a revered festival in Hinduism, heralds the beginning of the year on the English calendar. This vibrant celebration is known by various names across India, such as Uttarayan in Gujarat, Khichdi in Eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Pongal in South India. As per astrological wisdom, Makar Sankranti marks the sun's transition from Sagittarius to Capricorn, a celestial event celebrated with great enthusiasm.

Makar Sankranti 2024 Auspicious timings

Save the date for Makar Sankranti on January 15th. At 02:54 AM, the sun moves to Capricorn, making it an important time for the festival.