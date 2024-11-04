Top 10 Richest Youtuber in India

The growth of YouTube in India has fueled the rise of content creators, many of whom have become celebrities and entrepreneurs in their own right. This list features India's top 10 richest YouTubers, based on their net worth, popularity, and influence across digital platforms. Each creator has capitalized on unique talents and leveraged multiple income sources, including brand endorsements, collaborations, and merchandise, contributing to their impressive net worth.
Originally from India, Gaurav Chaudhary has built a tech empire from Dubai through his popular YouTube channel Technical Guruji. Since starting in 2015, his channel has garnered a massive following of over 23.6 million subscribers on Technical Guruji youtube channel and 5.06 million subscribers on Gaurav Chaudhary, driven by his engaging and informative tech reviews and gadget tutorials. With a net worth of ₹356 crore, Gaurav earns revenue from YouTube ads, brand partnerships, and collaborations with major tech companies.
Delhi-based Bhuvan Bam started his YouTube journey with BB Ki Vines in 2015, creating relatable comedy sketches that resonate with millions. Today, he has over 26.5 million subscribers and a net worth of ₹130 crore, making him one of India’s most successful digital entertainers. His income streams include YouTube ad revenue, music albums, acting roles, and brand endorsements.
Faridabad's Ajey Nagar, better known as CarryMinati, launched his YouTube journey in 2014 and has become a household name with his signature roast and gaming videos. With over 44.5 and 12.2 million subscribers across two channels, CarryMinati and CarryIsLive, his net worth is estimated at ₹85 crore. His income sources extend beyond YouTube to include gaming sponsorships and brand partnerships.
Hailing from Delhi, Amit Bhadana’s humorous take on everyday Indian life has won him over 24.5 million subscribers since he began his channel in 2017. With a net worth of ₹83 crore, he earns through YouTube ad revenue and brand deals. His distinctive style and original storytelling continue to captivate a large audience.
Nisha Madhulika, from Uttar Pradesh, started her culinary YouTube channel in 2011, making her one of India’s earliest digital content creators. With over 14.5 million subscribers, she shares vegetarian recipes that appeal to a broad audience. Her net worth of ₹45 crore comes from YouTube ads, cookbook sales, and brand endorsements.
Delhi-based motivational speaker Sandeep Maheshwari started his YouTube channel in 2012 to share inspiring and insightful life advice, attracting over 28.5 million subscribers on ‘Sandeep Maheshwari’ channel and 1.67 million subscribers on ‘Sandeepmaheshwarispirituality’ channel. Known for his free seminars, he primarily earns from public speaking, online courses, and YouTube ad revenue, with a net worth of ₹43 crore.
Patna’s Faizal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, began his educational YouTube channel named “Khan GS Research Centre” in 2019, focusing on general knowledge and current affairs. With over 23.8 million subscribers, he earns from YouTube and his educational institution, accumulating a net worth of ₹43 crore.
From Maharashtra, Ashish Chanchlani’s channel, which he began in 2014, is known for its hilarious skits and parodies. He has over 30.5 million subscribers and a net worth of ₹42 crore, bolstered by YouTube ad revenue, brand deals, and acting opportunities.
Delhi-based Harsh Beniwal started his comedic YouTube channel in 2015, quickly gaining popularity with his relatable sketches. With over 16.1 million subscribers, Harsh’s net worth of ₹32 crore comes from YouTube, brand endorsements, and film roles.
From Haryana, Dhruv Rathee launched his YouTube channel in 2014, where he covers socio-political topics, gaining a following of over 25.7 million subscribers. With a net worth of ₹28 crore, Dhruv earns through YouTube ad revenue, travel vlogs, and educational platform collaborations.
India's richest YouTubers highlight how passion and persistence can translate into remarkable success in digital content. These creators, each with a unique voice and area of expertise, have attracted millions of followers and built impressive income streams beyond YouTube, from brand endorsements to personal product lines. Their journeys inspire countless fans and aspiring creators, illustrating that success in content creation is attainable with creativity, consistency, and dedication. Through their influence and diverse content, they continue to shape India’s digital landscape, setting benchmarks in the global online content industry and expanding what it means to be a digital creator in India.