Solar and Lunar Eclipses in 2024: Dive into the Details of Two Surya Grahan and Two Chandra Grahans

Solar Eclipse 2024

The year kicks off with the first Solar Eclipse on April 8, presenting a Total Solar Eclipse that begins its journey over the South Pacific Ocean and gracefully crosses North America, encompassing Mexico, the United States, and Canada. Simultaneously, a Partial Solar Eclipse will unfold in various locations, including Costa Rica, Cuba, Aruba, the Cayman Islands, Dominica, French Polynesia, and Jamaica.

First Solar Eclipse: April 8, 2024 Timings

Eclipse Start Time: 3:42 pm (UTC)

Eclipse End Time: 4:36 pm (UTC)

Maximum Eclipse: 6:17 pm (UTC)

The celestial drama continues with the second Surya Grahan on October 2, marked by an Annular Solar Eclipse. This unique event, commonly known as a ring of fire solar eclipse, will be visible in South America (Argentina and Chile), while a Partial Solar Eclipse will grace South America, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, and North America.

Second Solar Eclipse: October 2, 2024 Timings

Eclipse Start Time: 3:42 pm (UTC)

Eclipse End Time: 4:50 pm (UTC)

Maximum Eclipse: 6:45 pm (UTC)

Notably, these eclipses will not be visible in India, rendering the Sutak time irrelevant on these occasions.

First Lunar Eclipse: March 25, 2024 Timings

The lunar spectacle begins on March 25 with a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, during which the Moon traverses the outer region of Earth's shadow called the Penumbra. This fascinating event will be visible across Europe, Australia, Africa, North/East Asia, North America, South America, the Pacific, Atlantic, Arctic, and Antarctica.

Penumbral Eclipse: 4:53 am (UTC)

Maximum Eclipse: 7:12 am (UTC)

Penumbral Eclipse: 9:32 am (UTC)

Second Lunar Eclipse: September 18, 2024 Timings

The second Lunar Eclipse on September 18 will be a Partial Lunar Eclipse, gracing regions including Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, North/West North America, North/East South America, the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, the Arctic, and Antarctica.

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse: 3:38 pm (UTC)

Partial Lunar Eclipse: 4:46 pm (UTC)

Full Lunar Eclipse: 6:03 pm (UTC)

Maximum Lunar Eclipse: 6:32 pm (UTC)

Full Lunar Eclipse Ends: 7:02 pm (UTC)

Partial Lunar Eclipse Ends: 8:18 pm (UTC)

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Ends: 9:27 pm (UTC)

Similar to the solar events, these Lunar Eclipses will also not be visible in India, making the Sutak time irrelevant during these celestial occurrences.