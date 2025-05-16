2 FIRs Filed Against Rahul Gandhi, Cong Workers for Unauthorized Darbhanga Rally

Police on Thursday filed two FIRs against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and over 100 party workers for conducting the 'Shiksha, Nyay Samvad' outreach event at Ambedkar Hostel in Bihar’s Darbhanga district without prior permission, officials said.

At Ambedkar Hostel, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha engaged with students as part of the Congress party’s state-wide public outreach campaign.

Earlier, the district administration had denied permission for the event and suggested an alternative venue, which the Congress declined, resulting in a standoff.

Defying objections from the administration and security officials, Rahul Gandhi entered the hostel premises via an alternate route and addressed the students.

In a statement, the Darbhanga district administration said the first FIR was lodged at Laheriasarai police station following a complaint by the District Welfare Officer, who holds magisterial authority. The complaint noted that the programme at Ambedkar Hostel was conducted without permission and in violation of prohibitory orders. A second FIR was filed against several unidentified individuals for breaching the same prohibitory directives.

One of the FIRs specifically names Rahul Gandhi and 19 Congress workers, while over 100 unidentified party members are also being investigated in connection with the event.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi’s convoy was halted at the entrance of Lalit Narayan Mithila University in Darbhanga, as local authorities attempted to stop him from proceeding to the Ambedkar Hostel.

The administration had proposed holding the 'Shiksha, Nyay Samvad' at the town hall, but Rahul Gandhi refused to comply. Instead, he exited his vehicle and walked several hundred metres to the ground next to the Ambedkar Hostel, where a large canopy had already been set up.

"My car was stopped at the gates. But I did not relent...I took a circuitous route to reach here on foot", Gandhi said at the function.

