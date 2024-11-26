26/11 Mumbai Attacks: A Dark Day in India’s History

On November 26, 2008, Mumbai witnessed one of the most devastating terrorist attacks in Indian history, as ten militants from the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) launched a coordinated assault on multiple locations across the city. The attacks, which targeted high-profile sites such as the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST), and Nariman House, resulted in 166 deaths and over 300 injuries, including civilians, foreign nationals, and security personnel.

Advertisment

The attackers, armed with automatic weapons and grenades, infiltrated Mumbai by sea, splitting into teams to carry out the assault. While most attacks concluded within hours, prolonged sieges at Nariman House, Oberoi Trident, and the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel continued for days. Security forces, including the National Security Guard (NSG), worked relentlessly to neutralize the terrorists and rescue hostages.

The lone surviving attacker, Ajmal Kasab, was captured alive and later executed in 2012 after a trial. The incident exposed significant gaps in India’s security infrastructure and prompted the government to introduce critical counter-terrorism measures. These included the creation of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and amendments to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to strengthen investigative powers.

Marking the 16th anniversary of the attacks, President Droupadi Murmu tweeted:

"On the anniversary of cowardly terror attacks in Mumbai on 26th November 2008, I join the entire nation in paying homage to the bravehearts who lost their lives and expressing solidarity with their families. A grateful nation salutes its valiant security personnel who made ultimate sacrifice while protecting our people. It is also the day to reiterate that India remains firmly committed to defeating terrorism in all its forms."