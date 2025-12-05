550+ Flights Cancelled as IndiGo Faces Staffing and Technical Crisis

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, remained under severe operational strain for the third consecutive day as hundreds of its domestic and international flights were cancelled or delayed, throwing travel plans into chaos across the country. More than 550 flights were grounded in a single day, stranding passengers at major airports and triggering major disruption.

Delhi recorded the highest number of cancellations at over 170, followed by Mumbai with more than 110 flights called off. Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Goa were also hit hard, while several other airports across India reported a reduced volume of operations.

Late on Thursday, IndiGo acknowledged the disruptions and issued an apology to passengers, accepting that its services had failed to meet expectations. The airline said its teams, with support from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, DGCA, airport operators and other authorities, were working continuously to stabilise operations and minimise further impact.

The large-scale disruption prompted the Civil Aviation Ministry and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to hold an emergency meeting with senior IndiGo officials to assess the situation and examine corrective measures. Following the meeting, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers reportedly admitted that restoring normal schedules and punctuality would not be an easy task in the immediate future.

According to the airline, a combination of factors led to the crisis, including staff shortages, minor technical glitches, adverse weather conditions, heavy air traffic congestion and the implementation of new duty-time regulations for flight crew. These issues collectively created a cascading effect on its operations.

In November alone, the airline cancelled over 1,200 flights, a figure far above normal levels. Its on-time performance also plunged sharply this week, dropping to under 20 per cent at one point, a significant fall for an airline known for punctuality.

The aviation regulator has since launched a probe into the matter, seeking explanations for the sharp increase in cancellations and delays. IndiGo, in its clarification, pointed to manpower shortages, Air Traffic Control limitations and airport restrictions as the main reasons behind the disruption, along with other operational challenges.

Meanwhile, chaos continued at airport terminals. Thousands of unattended bags were seen piled up, while frustrated passengers complained of long waits without proper information, food or water. Several travellers were forced to sleep on the floor as tempers flared and slogans were raised against the airline.

To bring the situation under control, IndiGo has revised its flight schedule and is carrying out planned cancellations as part of its recovery plan. The aviation regulator has also advised the airline to urgently add manpower and strengthen on-ground arrangements to prevent a repeat of such large-scale disruption.

