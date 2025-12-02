IndiGo Flight From Kuwait Diverted Over 'Human Bomb' Threat; Later Found To Be Hoax

An IndiGo flight from Kuwait to Hyderabad was diverted to Mumbai on Tuesday following a threat message warning of a possible bomb onboard.

The Airbus A321-251NX, operating as flight 6E1234, departed Kuwait at 1:56 am and landed safely at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 8:10 am.

According to an IndiGo spokesperson, the airline immediately informed relevant authorities and cooperated fully with security teams, who conducted thorough checks before the aircraft was cleared for operations. Passengers were provided refreshments and regular updates throughout the incident. “The safety and security of our customers, crew, and aircraft are our topmost priorities,” the spokesperson said.

The threat, reportedly received via email at Delhi airport, mentioned a ‘human bomb’ onboard. Security personnel, including emergency responders, were on standby in Mumbai to handle the emergency landing.

Authorities later confirmed that the threat was a hoax. Police said a case has been registered at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad based on a complaint filed. A similar incident had occurred on November 23, when a flight from Bahrain to Hyderabad was also diverted to Mumbai over a bomb threat, which later turned out to be false.

No suspicious items were found during security checks, and all passengers and crew were unharmed.

