A New Era Dawns for Chhattisgarh Tourism: State Scheme Set to Propel Sector to New Heights

In a strategic collaboration poised to redefine the regional travel landscape, Chhattisgarh Tourism Board and IRCTC are set to unveil exclusive tourpackages encompassing Raipur and Bastar under the ambit of the Mukhyamantri Jan Paryatan Protsahan Yojana (Chief Minister’s Public Tourism Promotion Scheme). This initiative marks a pivotal stride toward amplifying the state’s tourism potential while celebrating the rich cultural, religious, andecological heritage.

Under this ambitious scheme, four premier tour packages will be made operational from Raipur: the Raipur City Tour, the Raipur City Religious Tour, the Raipur–Jagdalpur Circuit Tour, and the Raipur–Sirpur–Barnawapara Circuit Tour. Each package offers air-conditioned transportation, bilingual guides (Hindi/English), meals, and comprehensive travel insurance, allowing tourists to explore the state with safety and comfort.

Highligting the significance of the initiative, Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai stated that this scheme has been launched to take tourism to the masses. "This will not only boost economic development but also strengthen Chhattisgarh's identity on both national and international platforms," he affirmed.

Tourism Minister Shri Rajesh Agrawal emphasized that the scheme would boost local tourism while generating extensive employment opportunities. "We aim to make the natural beauty and cultural richness of Chhattisgarh accessible for every tourist," he added.

Key Tour Packages

Raipur City Tour (Day Excursion)

This itinerary invites tourists to explore Raipur’s landmarks, including the Ram Temple, Urja Park, Purkhouti Muktangan, the Chhattisgarh Tribal Museum, Nandanvan Zoo, and the Kaushalya Mata Temple. The package is inclusive of an AC vehicle, guide, meals, and travel insurance. The tour departs from Raipur Railway Station.

Raipur City Religious Tour (Day Excursion)

Focused on spiritual destinations, this tour offers a pilgrimage experience covering the Hanuman Temple, Maa Banjari Temple, Kaivalya Dham Jain Temple, ISKCON Temple, Mahamaya Temple, Danteshwari Mata Temple, Ram Temple, and Maa Kaushalya Mata Temple. This journey also commences and concludes at Raipur Railway Station.

Raipur–Jagdalpur Circuit Tour (02 Nights / 03 Days)

Showcasing the pristine beauty of the Bastar region, this package includes visits to Jagdalpur, Chitrakote, and Tirathgarh. Travelers will witness major attractions such as the Chitrakote Waterfalls, Kutumsar Caves, Kanger Valley National Park, and the Danteshwari Temple. Accommodation is provided in double-sharing hotels with daily meals included.

Raipur–Sirpur–Barnawapara Circuit Tour (01 Night / 02 Day)

This tour blends history with nature, guiding tourists through the ancient temples of Sirpur and the Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary. The package includes snacks, meals, hotel accommodation, and air-conditioned transport. A highlight of this trip is the thrilling jungle safari experience.

Package Highlights & Eligibility

A minimum group size of 10 individuals is required for each package. Tourists will be provided with drinking water, snacks, lunch, and travel insurance during the journey. A remarkable subsidy of 85% is available for children aged 2 to 18 years, while adults over 18 years will receive a 75% subsidy. All the packages start and end at the Raipur Railway Station.

Boosting Local Tourism

These tour packages are designed to infuse new energy into the tourism sector while preserving the cultural, religious, and natural legacy of Chhattisgarh. Through these curated experiences, tourists will witness the state's diversity and prosperity firsthand. Furthermore, the scheme is expected to benefit local businesses and significantly increase employment opportunities.

This initiative is a part of Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai’s visionary approach to economic growth, through an inclusive development of tourism sector. This would give Chhattisgarh tourism a distinct identity, offering visitors a fresh perspective on the state.

"Mukhyamantri Jan Paryatan Protsahan Yojana is a significant step toward making tourism in various parts of Chhattisgarh accessible, enriching, and attractive. It will play a vital role in establishing the state as a premier tourism destination in the time to come." — Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Minister