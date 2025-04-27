'A Visionary of Indian Space': ISRO Chief Remembers Dr. Kasturirangan

In a somber tribute to one of India’s most illustrious leaders, Dr. V. Narayan, Chairman of ISRO, shared heartfelt memories of the late Professor Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan. "I think we are in a sad condition as our beloved leader, one of the greatest persons from our soil, and a person who has made an immeasurable contribution to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is no longer among us," Dr. Narayan remarked. His words reflect the deep void left by the passing of Dr. Kasturirangan, a towering figure whose influence extended far beyond space exploration, shaping India’s educational and scientific landscapes.

Dr. Narayan, who first met Professor Kasturirangan in 1988, expressed how the late visionary's leadership played a pivotal role in propelling ISRO to its current heights. "I can talk for hours and hours about him," Dr. Narayan said, highlighting Kasturirangan’s unique ability to drive the organization forward, playing a crucial role in the development of India’s satellite programs and space technologies.

Under Dr. Kasturirangan’s stewardship, ISRO achieved monumental milestones, including the launch of India’s first two experimental earth observation satellites, BHASKARA-I & II, which laid the groundwork for India's remote sensing program. His leadership during the 1990s and early 2000s cemented ISRO's reputation as a global space power. As Chairman and Secretary of the Department of Space (1994-2003), Dr. Kasturirangan led critical missions, including the operationalization of PSLV and the flight testing of GSLV, and initiated India’s first lunar mission, Chandrayaan-1. The mission’s success positioned India firmly on the global space map, marking a significant milestone in lunar exploration.

Dr. Kasturirangan’s contributions were not confined to space science alone. His influence extended to shaping India’s educational policies, where he chaired the committee that drafted the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The policy, which emphasizes holistic development, critical thinking, and the integration of technology in learning, has revolutionized India’s educational framework, laying the foundation for a new era of learning and innovation. As an advocate for flexible, multidisciplinary education, Dr. Kasturirangan’s vision for the future of Indian students resonates in every aspect of the NEP.

Apart from his distinguished role in education, Dr. Kasturirangan’s policy contributions were far-reaching. His tenure as Member of the Planning Commission from 2009 to 2014 saw him shaping the 12th Five-Year Plan, especially in the Science and Technology sector. He also played a key role in environmental conservation, chairing the high-level committee on Western Ghats, known as the Kasturirangan Committee, which laid the foundation for a more sustainable approach to environmental management.

Dr. Kasturirangan's legacy is not only one of scientific brilliance but also of public service. He held numerous prestigious positions, including as a Member of the Rajya Sabha from 2003 to 2009, and Chairman of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission. Through these roles, he continuously advocated for policies fostering innovation, scientific research, and education, ensuring the development of India's knowledge economy.

His extraordinary achievements were recognized with several prestigious awards, including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan, India’s highest civilian honors, underscoring the global recognition of his contributions. His pioneering work in space science, technology, and education, along with his unyielding dedication to the nation’s progress, has left an indelible mark on India’s development trajectory.

In India’s tradition, it is believed that the seeds planted by great individuals grow into towering trees, providing shade and sustenance for future generations. Dr. Kasturirangan’s work in space and education has indeed grown into such a legacy, inspiring countless young scientists and students to contribute to the nation’s progress. His unwavering determination and vision will continue to inspire and guide India’s scientific and educational endeavors in the years to come.