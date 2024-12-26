AAP Pushes for Congress’ Expulsion from INDIA Bloc

As Delhi's Assembly elections approach, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a scathing attack on its INDIA alliance partner, the Congress, accusing the party of conspiring with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to undermine AAP's chances in the upcoming polls.

The AAP's accusations were triggered by Congress leader Ajay Maken’s recent remarks about former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Maken, in a press conference, referred to Kejriwal as "anti-national," a statement that has sent shockwaves through AAP ranks. The party has demanded that Congress take immediate action against Maken, warning that failure to do so would lead AAP to consider removing Congress from the INDIA alliance.

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh, expressed outrage over Maken’s comments, questioning why Congress had never labeled any BJP leader as "anti-national" but felt compelled to target Kejriwal. Singh accused Congress in Delhi of being in cahoots with the BJP, claiming they were working to ensure AAP’s defeat in the upcoming elections.

“Congress in Delhi is standing tall with the BJP. They have a leader here, Ajay Maken, who follows scripts prepared by the BJP, launching attacks against AAP leaders,” Singh said.

He also pointed out that while AAP campaigned for Congress candidates in previous elections, Congress now seemed intent on harming AAP’s prospects.

Delhi’s Chief Minister, Atishi, also weighed in, alleging that the BJP was funding Congress candidates’ election campaigns, particularly those fielded against Kejriwal.

“Congress is receiving crores from the BJP to weaken AAP’s chances in the elections. They want to harm us, and ultimately, benefit the BJP,” Atishi said, highlighting the fielding of Congress candidates like Sandeep Dixit and Farhad Suri, who were pitted against prominent AAP leaders.

The AAP has gone a step further, questioning the integrity of the alliance. Singh demanded immediate action against Maken, and if the Congress leadership failed to take action within 24 hours, AAP would consult other INDIA parties to decide if Congress should remain a part of the opposition alliance.

“If Congress does not take action, it will be clear that the AICC is also part of this plan,” Singh warned.

The animosity between the two parties has its roots in the aftermath of the Lok Sabha elections, where AAP and Congress had formed an alliance but were both defeated by the BJP. Following the defeat, AAP announced it would not enter into any further alliances with Congress for the Delhi Assembly elections.

As the election battle heats up, the stakes are high for both parties. The Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled for February, will not only decide the political fate of Delhi but could also reshape alliances within the opposition bloc.

With the Congress facing allegations of working with the BJP, the upcoming elections are shaping up to be a bitter and high-stakes contest.