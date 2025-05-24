Actor Mukul Dev Passes Away at 54, Film Fraternity Mourns Loss

Veteran actor Mukul Dev, known for his contributions to Hindi, Punjabi, South Indian cinema, and television, has passed away at the age of 54. The cause of his death has not yet been officially disclosed.

News of his demise was confirmed by actor Vindu Dara Singh, who took to social media to express his grief. “Rest in peace, my brother #MukulDev! The time spent with you will always be cherished and #SonOfSardaar2 will be your swansong where you will spread joy and happiness to the viewers and make them fall down laughing!” he tweeted.

Speaking about Dev’s recent years, Vindu shared that the actor had become increasingly reclusive following the death of his parents. “He would rarely step out of the house or meet anyone. His health deteriorated in the last few days, and he was hospitalised. My condolences to his brother and everyone who knew and loved him. He was an amazing person, and we will all miss him,” he said.

Actor Deepshika Nagpal also expressed her shock, saying she could not believe Mukul was no more.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee joined in mourning the loss, tweeting, "It’s impossible to put into words what I’m feeling. Mukul was a brother in spirit, an artist whose warmth and passion were unmatched. Gone too soon, too young. Praying for strength and healing for his family and everyone grieving this loss. Miss you meri jaan…until we meet again, Om Shanti."

A Versatile Career Across Languages and Mediums

Born on September 17, 1970, in New Delhi, Mukul Dev was celebrated for his wide-ranging performances across various Indian film industries, including Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam. He made his television debut in 1996 with the series Mumkin and entered films the same year with Dastak, sharing the screen with Sushmita Sen.

Over the years, he became a familiar face in films such as Yamla Pagla Deewana, Son of Sardaar, R... Rajkumar, and Jai Ho. A student of St. Columba’s School in Delhi, Mukul also held a certificate in aeronautics from the Indira Gandhi Institute of Aviation in Raebareli.

In a 2021 interview, Dev had reflected on his 25-year-long journey in the industry, calling it “long and fulfilling.” He had said, “Even if I want to, I cannot complain. The kind of launch I got with Dastak and then the films I did after that. I did TV, Hindi films and then regional films. It is very satisfying… I think I have done pretty alright for myself.”

He also shared that he had no regrets about how his career had unfolded. “Somehow over the years, as an actor, I have, without even realising it, managed to create a space where people reach out to me specifically for roles they believe only I can do,” he said. “The casting calls I receive are usually for very particular characters, like in Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011)… Even when I did 21 Sarfarosh – Saragarhi 1897, I could understand exactly why they chose me for that role.”

Mukul Dev leaves behind a legacy of memorable roles and heartfelt performances that touched audiences across the country.

