Subscribe

0

National Top Stories

Adani Group Suffers Loss of 2.2 Lakh Cr Following US Revealation of Bribery Case

According to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaire List, Gautam Adani’s net worth also had plummeted by $10.5 billion to $59.3.

author-image
Pratidin Time
New Update
Adani Group Suffers Loss of 2.2 Lakh Cr Following US Revealation of Bribery Case

Adani Group Suffers Loss of 2.2 Lakh Cr Following US Revealation of Bribery Case

As a result of the US indictment of Gautam Adani and others by the US Attorney’s office and SEC (Security and Exchange Commission) the firms listed under the ‘Adani Group’ have suffered a huge loss in a day of around 2.2 lakh crores. This amounts to a loss of the group’s stocks by a staggering 20% in a day. This is the highest single-day loss since the ‘Hindenburg’ episode.

According to Forbes’ Real-Time BillionaireList, Gautam Adani’s net worth also plummeted by $10.5 billion to $59.3.

Adani Enterprises Ltd saw a dramatic share price collapse today (21 November), with stocks plunging as much as 23% to a day-low of Rs 2,171.60.

Adani, along with seven co-defendants, including his nephew Sagar Adani, is accused of paying $250 million in bribes to Indian government officials to secure contracts for a solar power project expected to yield $2 billion in profits over 20 years. Prosecutors said the bribes facilitated the development of what would become India’s largest solar power plant. 

Gautam Adani adani group