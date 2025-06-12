Air India Crash: 53 Brits, 1 Canadian, 7 Portuguese Onboard

In a tragic development, Air India has confirmed that its flight AI171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in a serious accident shortly after takeoff on Thursday afternoon.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner departed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:38 PM IST with 242 passengers and crew members onboard. Among them were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals, and 1 Canadian national, according to official sources.

Following the crash, emergency response teams swiftly reached the site near Meghaninagar IGP Complex, where plumes of black smoke were seen rising from the debris. Several injured passengers have been rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. The condition of many remains unknown at this time.

Air India has activated an emergency hotline, 1800 5691 444, for families seeking information about their loved ones. The airline has also stated that it is fully cooperating with authorities investigating the cause of the accident.

Authorities, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and local police, are continuing rescue and recovery operations at the site.

