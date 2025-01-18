AIIMS Delhi Clarifies Patient Healthcare Policies Amid Rahul Gandhi’s Claims

In response to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at the Central and Delhi governments for their alleged insensitivity towards patients and their families around AIIMS Delhi, the institute’s authorities clarified that the hospital provides high-quality treatment and caters to around 18,000-20,000 patients daily.

Addressing the concerns raised in the video, AIIMS clarified that it does not confirm whether all the individuals shown are patients of AIIMS Delhi.

Speaking on the video posted by Rahul Gandhi, AIIMS Delhi spokesperson Dr. Rima Dada reiterated, "We provide best quality treatment and 18,000 - 20,000 patients visit for the treatment. AIIMS Delhi is the largest tertiary research and referral hospital in the nation. We provide the best comprehensive care to all the patients...Every day a total of 35-40,000 people visit Aiims daily...We provide healthcare at a very cheap price...."

She further highlighted the hospital’s initiatives to minimize patient waiting times through expanded facilities and operational enhancements. "The waiting time of the patients has been reduced as the AIIMS has expanded a lot...Various facilities are being provided to the patients under a single building...The diagnostic facilities are running 24/7 and 365 days, which has reduced waiting time. Smart cards have also been issued to the patients...The patients can also stay at the Vishram Sadan...," she stated.

AIIMS also addressed the viral video, clarifying, "A video showing the plight of patients awaiting treatment is being circulated on X, along with the interview of one attendant whose patient is admitted to AIIMS, Delhi. In this regard, it is submitted that the video is that of the subway outside AIIMS which is manned by the Delhi police and does not qualify whether all patients shown therein belong to AIIMS Delhi."

Regarding hospital policy, AIIMS explained, "The AIIMS policy allows for one attendant with one patient. In addition, provision is made for attendants of patients awaiting treatment in the vishram sadans, subject to availability of beds."

Furthermore, AIIMS stated that arrangements have been made for patients in need, particularly during extreme weather. "Moreover, these patients are taken to the hospital in the morning and their priority in registration is honoured. This is a humanitarian gesture started by AIIMS in December 2024, in view of the extremely cold conditions in the capital. Only patients who are willing to go to Aashrey are transported," the statement added.