Delhi Polls: Rekibuddin Ahmed Appointed AICC Coordinator for Okhla

Ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed Assam's Chaygaon MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed as the Assembly Coordinator for the Okhla constituency in Delhi.

In an official communication, the party expressed confidence in Ahmed’s abilities, stating that his experience and commitment would be instrumental in strengthening the party’s presence in the constituency.

Ahmed has also been directed to reach the assembly at the earliest and actively contribute to the electoral process.

The appointment underscores the Congress party’s strategic preparations for the Delhi elections, with key leaders being entrusted with crucial responsibilities to bolster organizational efforts.