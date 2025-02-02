Amit Shah Accuses Kejriwal of 'Lying' to People of Delhi's Rural Areas

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met representatives from 360 villages in Delhi on Sunday, accusing former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of deceiving rural communities. Shah asserted that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who comes from a humble background, can address their concerns.

"Met a representative from 360 villages of Delhi rural. Arvind Kejriwal only lied and deceived the people of Delhi's rural areas. Only Modi ji, who comes from a poor family, can solve the problems of Delhi's rural areas. The people of these 360 villages and 36 communities, troubled by AAP, have given their full support to BJP", Shah posted on X.

दिल्ली देहात के 360 गाँवों के प्रतिनिधि मंडल से मुलाकात की।



अरविंद केजरीवाल ने दिल्ली देहात के लोगों को केवल झूठ बोला और धोखा दिया। दिल्ली देहात की समस्याओं का समाधान गरीब परिवार से आए मोदी जी ही कर सकते हैं। आप-दा से त्रस्त इन 360 गाँवों और 36 बिरादरी के लोगों ने अपना पूरा… pic.twitter.com/Mq1PDj7j4N — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 2, 2025

Meanwhile, AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched a sharp attack on Amit Shah, accusing the BJP of resorting to "hooliganism" ahead of the Assembly elections. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal claimed that people were being "beaten and thrashed," citing multiple video clips as evidence. He further alleged that BJP-backed individuals were assaulting citizens and that the Delhi Police, when questioned, justified their inaction by citing "orders from higher authorities."

In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, Kejriwal alleged that AAP workers in the New Delhi Assembly constituency were facing intimidation and harassment from BJP members.