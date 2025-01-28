"Don’t Mock 48 Crore Devotees at Mahakumbh": Amit Shah Hits Back at Kharge

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Congress on Tuesday, accusing the opposition party of insulting Sanatan Dharma.

He emphasized that Congress has remained conspicuously absent ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, while also taking aim at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks regarding BJP leaders' participation in the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

In a fiery address at a public rally in the Kalkaji Assembly constituency, Shah said, "Congress, under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, has consistently insulted Sanatan Dharma. Kharge sahab, it’s fine if you lack faith, but don’t mock the 48 crore devotees who are visiting the Mahakumbh to take a sacred dip. Congress is nowhere to be found in the election race. Can Congress bring any change in Delhi? Has AAP succeeded? Development only happens under the BJP."

Shah's remarks came in response to Kharge’s criticism of BJP leaders, including Shah, who participated in the holy dip at the Maha Kumbh. Kharge had earlier questioned the sincerity of BJP leaders' actions, stating, "On one hand, Prime Minister Modi salutes the Constitution, and on the other, he acts in ways that contradict it. Don't be misled by his false promises. Does a dip in the Ganga eradicate poverty? While children are dying of hunger, these individuals spend thousands on bathing in the Ganga and competing for attention."

In addition, the Home Minister accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of blocking the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the national capital. "Kejriwal has blocked PM Modi's Ayushman Bharat Yojana. When we form the Delhi government, the very first cabinet decision will provide free healthcare services up to Rs 10 lakh for Delhiites, along with free OPD services and diagnostic tests.

Additionally, senior citizens' pensions will rise to Rs 2,500, and widow pensions will increase to Rs 3,000," Shah stated.

Shah also highlighted the Atal Canteen scheme, which aims to provide affordable food at just Rs 5 in Delhi’s slum areas. "Atal Canteen will be launched in slum areas, where food will be available for Rs 5. We will eliminate corruption in Delhi, and auto and taxi drivers will receive life insurance of Rs 10 lakh and accident insurance worth Rs 5 lakh," Shah added.

Earlier in the day, Shah, alongside BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, held a roadshow in the Kasturba Nagar Assembly constituency, further energizing BJP supporters ahead of the upcoming elections.

The Delhi Assembly elections are set for February 5, with results to be declared on February 8. A total of 699 candidates are contesting for 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly. Despite Congress's 15-year rule in Delhi, the party has faced significant setbacks in the last two elections, failing to win a single seat. Meanwhile, the AAP has emerged dominant, securing 67 and 62 seats in the 2015 and 2020 elections, respectively, with BJP winning just three and eight seats.