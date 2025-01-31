Budget Session 2025: PM Modi Emphasizes Vision for Developed India by 2047

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the media before the commencement of the 2025 Budget Session at the Parliament premises, paying homage to Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of prosperity. The Prime Minister remarked that the start of the Budget Session is an occasion to remember the goddess, who is believed to bestow wisdom, prosperity, and welfare. He prayed for her special blessings on the country's poor and middle-class communities.

Reflecting on India's 75 years as a Republic, PM Modi emphasized that this milestone is a source of immense pride for every citizen and signifies India’s strength and significance on the global democratic stage. He expressed gratitude to the people for reposing their trust in him, granting him the responsibility of forming the Government for a third consecutive term.

Describing this as the first full budget session of his third term, the Prime Minister outlined his vision for the nation, expressing confidence that by 2047, when India celebrates 100 years of independence, the country will have achieved its goal of becoming a developed nation. He stressed that this Budget Session will instill new confidence and energy among India’s 140 crore citizens, collectively working towards this vision.

PM Modi highlighted that the Government is progressing in mission mode towards comprehensive development, focusing on geographical, social, and economic growth. He pointed out that innovation, inclusion, and investment are the pillars of India’s economic roadmap. The Prime Minister noted that several historic bills and proposals will be discussed in the session, leading to laws that will strengthen the nation. He also underscored the importance of re-establishing the dignity of women, ensuring equal rights for all, irrespective of religious and sectarian differences, with significant decisions set to be made during this session.

Calling reform, performance, and transformation the key to rapid development, PM Modi emphasized that collaboration between the State and Central governments is essential, with public participation playing a critical role in transforming the nation.

Acknowledging India’s youthful population, the Prime Minister remarked that the youth of today, especially those aged between 20-25, will be the biggest beneficiaries of a developed India in the coming decades. He drew a comparison with the youth who fought for independence in the 1930s and 1940s, whose efforts paved the way for the country’s independence. Similarly, he said, the next 25 years will be dedicated to building a prosperous and developed India for future generations.

PM Modi called on all Members of Parliament to contribute to strengthening the vision of a developed India during this budget session, urging young MPs to actively participate in the discussions. He described this as a golden opportunity for them to witness the transformation of India into a developed nation.

Finally, the Prime Minister expressed hope that the Budget Session would meet the aspirations of the nation. He also remarked that this was the first parliamentary session since 2014 without disturbances from foreign sources just before the session. PM Modi noted that for the past decade, there have been attempts to create disruptions, but this session marks the first time in the last 10 years where no such disturbances have occurred.

