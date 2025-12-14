Amit Shah Announces Complete Elimination of Naxalism from Bastar by 2026

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday announced that Naxalism will be completely eliminated from Bastar and across India by March 31, 2026.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of Bastar Olympic 2025, Shah said the region is now entering a historic phase of development, moving away from violence.

The event was attended by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, senior officials, public representatives, social leaders, and thousands of athletes.

Shah said the Bastar division, covering seven districts—Kanker, Kondagaon, Bastar, Sukma, Bijapur, Narayanpur, and Dantewada— will become India’s most developed tribal region in the next five years. The central government, in coordination with the Chhattisgarh government, will focus on housing, electricity, sanitation, banking access, healthcare facilities, road and rail connectivity, industries, higher education, and sports infrastructure.

Highlighting the success of the Bastar Olympics, Shah said 3.91 lakh athletes participated this year, with women’s participation nearly tripling. Notably, over 700 surrendered former Naxals competed, signaling a shift from violence to peace.

Shah appealed to remaining armed Naxals to surrender, assuring them of rehabilitation and incentives. He said, “Violence benefits no one. Only peace can pave the way for development.”

Officials from the Sports Authority of India are scouting talent from the event for future international competitions, including the Commonwealth Games and 2036 Olympics.

Concluding his address, Shah said, “Where ‘Lal Salam’ once echoed, today ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ resounds. Bastar is no longer a symbol of fear—it is the symbol of the future.”