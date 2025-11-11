Night-Long Search After Red Fort Blast Leaves Eight Dead in Delhi

A powerful explosion outside the Red Fort on Monday evening left at least eight people dead and several others injured, prompting a large-scale overnight search operation by Delhi Police across central Delhi.

The blast occurred around 6.52 pm near the Subhash Marg traffic signal, close to the Red Fort Metro Station. The explosion took place in a Hyundai i20 car that had stopped at a red light, damaging several nearby vehicles and injuring pedestrians.

Following the incident, teams of Delhi Police conducted extensive raids through the night across hotels and guest houses in Paharganj, Daryaganj, and nearby areas. Hotel registers were examined thoroughly, and four individuals were detained for questioning.

Police have also reviewed CCTV footage from multiple locations, including the Badarpur border, Sunheri Masjid parking area near the Red Fort, the Outer Ring Road, and the Kashmere Gate route. Nearly 200 personnel were involved in examining footage from more than 100 cameras to trace the suspect’s movements.

Reports suggest that the i20 car in which the blast occurred had entered Delhi from Haryana via Badarpur. Based on CCTV evidence, around 13 people are currently under scrutiny. A person linked to the Faridabad module, identified as Dr. Umar, is suspected to have been traveling in the car. However, police said the identity of one deceased individual will be confirmed only after DNA testing.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said the investigation is ongoing, and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has lifted samples from the explosion site. “We cannot comment conclusively at this stage. The FSL is collecting traces of explosives, and the crime scene is under close examination,” he said.

According to police sources, CCTV footage shows the suspect’s car entering and exiting the Red Fort parking area alone before the explosion. Investigators are now tracing the vehicle’s route toward Daryaganj and analyzing footage from nearby toll plazas to reconstruct the entire movement of the car.

A case has been registered at Kotwali Police Station under sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), along with provisions of the Explosives Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed that the explosion occurred in a Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort and that the blast injured several pedestrians and damaged vehicles.

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said, “A slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light, and an explosion occurred in that vehicle, damaging nearby vehicles. All agencies, including the FSL and NIA, are at the spot. The situation is being closely monitored.”

Security has been tightened across the national capital, with special focus on key installations and public places as investigators continue to determine the motive and source of the blast.

