Amit Shah Reviews Border Security Amid Escalating Tensions

In a critical meeting on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held discussions with the Director Generals (DGs) of all border guarding forces to assess India's security preparedness in the wake of heightened border tensions. This review comes after Pakistan launched a missile and drone attack targeting multiple regions of India, including Jammu, Rajasthan, and key areas such as Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia, and Jaisalmer. Despite the severity of the attacks, Indian air defence systems successfully intercepted all incoming missiles, preventing significant damage.

Advertisment

Shah’s meeting focused on evaluating the operational readiness of the border forces, particularly in light of the Pakistan attack. A special session was held with the DG of the Border Security Force (BSF), where Shah was briefed on the preparedness along the 3,323 km-long India-Pakistan border. Officials discussed surveillance capabilities, ground-level deployments, and strategies to tackle increasing border incursions.

The Home Minister underscored the necessity for heightened operational vigilance and seamless coordination between agencies, particularly in light of the attack's impact on civilian areas. Explosions in Jammu and Jaisalmer led to air-raid sirens and evacuations in these regions, further emphasizing the need for rapid responses in times of escalating conflict.

In addition, Shah also engaged in a separate session with the Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to review the security of India's airports, ensuring the nation's vital infrastructure remains secure.

The tensions come shortly after India’s "Operation Sindoor" on May 7, during which Indian forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation, aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure linked to groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, was a retaliatory measure in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 28 civilians.