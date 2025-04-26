Delhi Street to be Named After Bodo Leader Upendra Nath Brahma

In a significant tribute, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has issued an official notification renaming the A5-A18 Kailash Colony Road in Delhi after Bodo leader Upendra Nath Brahma.

The decision to name a street in the national capital after Brahma, revered as the father of the Bodo community, was earlier announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Assam.

Meanwhile, earlier last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated on Sunday (March 16) that when the whole of Bodoland is walking along the path illustrated by its leader Upendranath Brahma, the central government has taken a decision to name a prestigious road in Delhi as Bodofa Upendranath Brahma Marg. Shah also paid his respects to the martyrs whose sacrifices had led to peace in Bodoland.

He also added that in the first week of April, a program will be organised in Delhi where a bust of Upendra Nath Brahma will be inaugurated.

He said the Modi government and the Assam government will bring every dream of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma to fruition.

The Union Home Minister announced this during the 57th Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) in Assam's Kokrajhar.

In reaction to this news, Assam CM Sarma expressed his gratitude by posting on his X handle,