Amul Reduces Milk Prices by Rs 1 for One-Litre Packs Nationwide

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets dairy products under the Amul brand, has announced a reduction in milk prices by Rs 1 per litre across India. However, this price cut applies only to one-litre packs.

Confirming the development, GCMMF Managing Director Jayen Mehta stated, "We have reduced the prices of one-litre packs by Rs 1 per litre across India. This is to encourage consumers to buy larger packs of milk and get incentive for the same."

After the price cut, the rate of Amul Gold milk has been reduced to Rs 67 from Rs 68 per litre while price of Amul Taaza will now be Rs 55 from Rs 56 per litre earlier in Delhi.

Meanwhile, GCMMF reported an 8% increase in turnover, reaching ₹59,445 crore in the 2023-24 financial year. Mehta had earlier expressed optimism about achieving double-digit revenue growth in the current fiscal year, citing strong consumer demand.

During the last financial year, GCMMF managed an average daily milk procurement of 310 lakh litres, with an annual processing capacity of approximately 500 lakh litres. As the world's largest farmer-owned dairy cooperative, GCMMF represents 36 lakh farmers across 18,600 villages in Gujarat. Its 18 member unions collectively procure 300 lakh litres of milk per day.