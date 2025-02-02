Arunachal Sadan Inaugurated in Delhi to Support State’s Visitors

The newly launched Arunachal Sadan in Dwarka, New Delhi, is set to provide vital support for residents of Arunachal Pradesh visiting the capital. Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu, alongside Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, inaugurated the state-of-the-art facility, designed to accommodate students, patients, and officials.

Spanning 1,750 square metres, the Arunachal Sadan offers 41 deluxe rooms, a conference hall, dining facilities, a medical room, and modern security measures. The building is equipped with car lifts, parking, CCTV, and fire detection systems, ensuring safety and comfort for its residents. Its prime location near the ISKCON Temple, metro stations, and the airport enhances accessibility for visitors.

The new Sadan is part of ongoing efforts to improve facilities for Arunachal Pradesh residents in Delhi, with further upgrades planned, including the redevelopment of Arunachal Bhawan and the nearing completion of Arunachal House in Dhirpur.

This initiative reaffirms ongoing efforts to improve the welfare of Arunachal Pradesh residents.