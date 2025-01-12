Indian Army Launches Spiritual Tour for Arunachal Villagers Under Operation SADBHAVANA

In a unique initiative under Operation SADBHAVANA and the Vibrant Village Programme, the Indian Army has organized a spiritual tour for 22 senior villagers from West Kameng and Tawang districts in Arunachal Pradesh, the Defence PRO Guwahati announced.

Flagged off on January 10, the tour aims to promote cultural preservation, spiritual enlightenment, and national integration. The participants, including village headmen and ex-servicemen, are venturing beyond their remote villages for the first time, fostering socio-cultural ties and cross-cultural understanding.

The group will visit prominent spiritual landmarks such as the World Buddhist Centre, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Dalai Lama Temple, and Mahabodhi Temple, showcasing India’s rich heritage.

The initiative underscores the Army’s commitment to connecting border communities with the nation’s cultural roots, strengthening national pride and unity. This effort is part of a broader mission to enhance integration and foster a sense of belonging among border residents, the release added.

