Arvind Kejriwal Urges AAP Candidates to Serve Public Despite Election Defeat

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has instructed the party’s candidates who lost in the Delhi Assembly elections to stay connected with the people, address their concerns, and continue their efforts in public service.
Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia revealed that Kejriwal met with the unsuccessful candidates and commended their dedication in the face of an unfair electoral environment. Sisodia shared that despite the challenges, including the misuse of government machinery, money, and liquor, the candidates showed great perseverance.
"Arvind Kejriwal encouraged them, acknowledging their strong efforts in the elections," said Sisodia. He further noted, “Despite an electoral environment where government machinery, money, and liquor were openly misused, and election rules were blatantly violated, these candidates remained steadfast and fought courageously.”
Kejriwal emphasized the need for the candidates to remain committed to public service, even after their defeat. “Even though BJP candidates have won, AAP’s candidates must stay connected with the people, address their concerns, and ensure that public service remains a priority,” he said.
Sisodia also indicated that the experience gained from the election campaign would be crucial as AAP looks to expand beyond Delhi. "Their experience will also play a crucial role in the party’s expansion across the country, with responsibilities extending beyond Delhi,” Sisodia added.
When asked about the factors influencing the election results, Sisodia acknowledged the challenges, stating, “Reviews and discussions will continue, as multiple factors contributed to the results. However, contesting an election in such an unfair environment—where money, liquor, and even household goods like sarees were openly distributed, and state machinery was misused—was no easy task. Despite these challenges, our candidates fought well.”
Sisodia reiterated Kejriwal’s message, stressing the importance of continuing to serve the people. “Since millions of people supported them, they must uphold their commitment to the public—whether in Delhi or across the country—by contributing to the party’s larger mission.”