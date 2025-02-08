Manish Sisodia Concedes Defeat in Jangpura, Says "I Lost by 600 Votes"

Manish Sisodia, Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister, has conceded defeat in the Jangpura Assembly seat after shifting from East Delhi's Patparganj, where he had won three consecutive terms. BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah is poised to win the Jangpura seat this time.

Conceding his loss in the elections, Sisodia remarked, "BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah, who is set to win Jangpura this time, will address people's concerns." He went on to explain his defeat, saying, "I will analyse the results and come to a conclusion. Party workers fought well; we all did hard work. People have supported us as well. But, I lost by 600 votes. I congratulate the candidate who won. I hope he will work for the constituency."

Sisodia's second term was marred by controversies, including his arrest in February 2023 amidst allegations of corruption related to Delhi's scrapped liquor policy. After resigning as Deputy Chief Minister, Sisodia spent over a year in jail before the Supreme Court granted him bail. Following his release, he stated he would return to the government only after a verdict in the "people's court."

The senior AAP leader's decision to switch to Jangpura raised questions, with the BJP alleging that Sisodia was fleeing from the Patparganj seat due to public dissatisfaction. The AAP had fielded former IAS coach-turned-politician Avadh Ojha in Patparganj, but Ojha also lost the election.