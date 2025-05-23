Assam CM Meets J.P. Nadda to Fast-Track Urea Plant, Boost Health Education

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday met Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Jagat Prakash Nadda at his office in Nirman Bhawan and sought his support to accelerate the groundwork for the Brownfield Ammonia Urea Complex in Namrup.

Advertisment

Dr. Sarma urged the Union Minister to fast-track the ongoing preparatory work for the Rs 10,601.40 crore project, which was approved by the Union Cabinet under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. The new plant, proposed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, aims to enhance domestic urea production.

In addition, the Chief Minister requested Nadda, who also holds the Health and Family Welfare portfolio, to strengthen medical education facilities in Assam and to establish new nursing colleges. He further urged the Minister to ensure that maximum benefits reach those availing themselves of the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) services.

The Union Minister gave a patient hearing and assured the Chief Minister of full support from his Ministries to the Assam government.

Following the meeting, Dr. Sarma took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his gratitude, stating, “Grateful to Hon’ble Union Minister Adarniya @JPNadda Ji for his valuable time today. We sought his assistance in expediting ongoing ground work for the Brownfield Ammonia Urea Complex in Namrup; augmenting medical education facilities in the state and setting up of new nursing colleges and ensuring maximum benefit is accrued to those availing AB-PMJAY facilities.”

Grateful to Hon’ble Union Minister Adarniya @JPNadda Ji for his valuable time today. We sought his assistance in



1️⃣ Expediting ongoing ground work for the Brownfield Ammonia Urea Complex in Namrup



2️⃣ Augmenting medical education facilities in the state and setting up of new… pic.twitter.com/gXQvbVZuzr — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 23, 2025

Also Read: CM Sarma Meets Amit Shah, Lauds Red Terror Crackdown