CM Sarma Meets Amit Shah, Lauds Red Terror Crackdown

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday and discussed a wide range of issues related to the state. The meeting took place at Shah’s official residence in the afternoon.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister apprised the Union Home Minister of various developments in Assam, including the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) sweeping victory in the recently concluded Panchayat elections.

Dr. Sarma also lauded Amit Shah for the Centre’s significant strides in curbing Left Wing Extremism, commonly referred to as 'Red Terror.' In response, the Union Home Minister congratulated the Chief Minister on the NDA’s performance in the rural polls.

Following the meeting, Dr. Sarma shared a brief update on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating, “Had the honour of meeting Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji in New Delhi today. I briefed him on various matters pertaining to Assam, including the resounding victory of NDA in the recently held Panchayat polls. On the occasion, I also complimented him on the gigantic gains being made in eliminating Red Terror.”