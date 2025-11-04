Assam CM Meets Union Environment Minister to Discuss Sustainable Development Initiatives

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday met Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi to discuss the state’s ongoing sustainable development initiatives.

During the 45-minute meeting at the minister’s official residence, CM Sarma highlighted Assam’s efforts to strike a balance between environmental conservation and public welfare. The discussion also focused on enhancing cooperation between the Centre and the State to promote eco-friendly growth and protect Assam’s rich biodiversity.

The talks underscored the government’s commitment to ensuring that developmental projects in Assam proceed in harmony with ecological preservation and the long-term interests of local communities.

After the meeting, Chief Minister Sarma took to X (formerly Twitter), writing: "It is always a pleasure to meet Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @byadavbjp Ji. His support for Assam's developmental journey is highly appreciable. Had a detailed discussion on our ongoing efforts to promote sustainable growth, balancing conservation & larger public interest."

