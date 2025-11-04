Guwahati’s New Airport Terminal and ₹10,601-Cr Namrup Project: When Will Modi Visit?

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in New Delhi and extended an invitation to inaugurate two major development projects in the state.

During the nearly 20-minute meeting, Chief Minister Sarma invited the Prime Minister to dedicate the new terminal of Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport and to lay the foundation stone for the ₹10,601-crore brownfield Ammonia-Urea complex at Namrup.

The new terminal at LGBI Airport, described as a state-of-the-art facility, is expected to significantly boost connectivity in the Northeast, transforming Guwahati into a major aviation hub. Once operational, the terminal will have the capacity to handle over 1.3 crore passengers annually, substantially easing air traffic in the region.

The Namrup Ammonia-Urea complex, once completed, will play a key role in ensuring a steady supply of fertilisers across the Northeast, supporting the region’s agricultural sector.

Expressing his gratitude after the meeting, Chief Minister Sarma said, “Grateful that Adarniya Modi Ji has kindly consented. We eagerly await his visit.”

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister wrote:

"Had the privilege to call upon Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji in New Delhi today. We have invited him to dedicate two major transformative projects to the people of Assam. First, the brand new terminal of Guwahati’s LGBI Airport, which will catapult the city into a major aviation hub with capacity to handle over 1.3 crore passengers. Second, the foundation stone of the ₹10,601 cr brownfield Ammonia-Urea complex at Namrup, which will secure critical fertiliser supply for the entire North East."

Had the privilege to call upon Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji in New Delhi today.



We have invited him to dedicate two major transformative projects to the people of Assam.



First, is the brand new terminal of Guwahati’s LGBI Airport. This state-of-the-art project… pic.twitter.com/kOCwo2lWzu — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 4, 2025

The Prime Minister’s visit to Assam for these landmark events is expected to take place soon, marking another major milestone in the state’s infrastructure and industrial development.

Also Read: LGBI Airport Logs 12,470 Flights, 1.8M Flyers in Q1 FY2025–26