Assam Diwas 2025 Celebrated at Raj Bhavan in Chennai

Raj Bhavan, Chennai, hosted a vibrant celebration of Assam Diwas , highlighting the rich heritage, culture, and contributions of the Assamese community residing in Tamil Nadu

The event was presided over by His Excellency Thiru R. N. Ravi, Governor of Tamil Nadu, who extended his warm greetings to the community.

A key moment of the celebration was the felicitation of Mr. Manoj Kumar Sharma, President of the Assam Spiritual Society, Chennai, in recognition of his notable contributions toward strengthening cultural and social ties between Assam and Tamil Nadu. Sharma’s efforts in promoting Assamese culture and community service received widespread appreciation.

The program also featured exceptional cultural performances by Mr. Promud Borah, Ms. Lekhashree Burhagohain, and Ms. Sudakshana, which showcased Assam’s artistic traditions and added a memorable cultural dimension to the event.

Members of the Assamese community in Chennai actively participated, celebrating Assam’s history, unity, and cultural legacy.

The event underscored the enduring bond between the people of Assam and Tamil Nadu and reinforced the spirit of harmony between the two states.