Assam Police Bust Trafficking Racket, Rescue Three Minor Girls from Tamil Nadu

In a major breakthrough, Assam Police have busted an alleged human trafficking racket and rescued three minor girls from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. A woman identified as Sabita Das has been arrested in connection with the case.

According to police, two of the rescued minors had gone missing from Bihita village in Jagiroad on December 15. Following a complaint lodged by the families of the missing girls, Jagiroad Police launched an investigation and traced their location to Chennai.

Acting on the information, a police team led by woman police officer Mun Saikia travelled to Tamil Nadu. With the help of local police, the team conducted a raid at a room in the Tiruppur area of Coimbatore, where the girls were allegedly being kept confined.

During the operation, police rescued the two minors from Jagiroad along with another minor girl from Barhampur in Nagaon district. From the same location, police also arrested Sabita Das, who is a resident of Silchar.

Police alleged that the accused woman targeted financially weak young girls and minors by luring them with promises of jobs. They were then taken to Chennai and allegedly pushed into immoral activities.

After the rescue, the girls were brought back safely to Assam. Police said the arrested woman will be produced before a court, and further interrogation is underway to identify other persons involved in the trafficking network and to trace similar cases.

In connection with the incident, Jagiroad Police have registered a case under Section 140(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, numbered 312/25, and the investigation is continuing.

Meanwhile, officials said the Morigaon POCSO Court has recorded a significant number of convictions in cases involving crimes against children over the past year.

According to official figures, the court convicted 65 accused persons, ensuring punishment for offenders and justice for victims. Due to swift investigation and follow-up by Morigaon Police, the district recorded the highest number of POCSO convictions in Assam during 2025.

Officials said officers-in-charge and investigating officers from eight police stations in Morigaon district gave priority to these cases, allowing faster investigation and prosecution. In 2025, a total of 128 POCSO cases were registered in the district, out of which charge sheets have already been filed in 120 cases.

Around 70 percent of these cases were taken up for trial, resulting in convictions by the court, officials added.

