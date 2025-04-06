Cachar Woman Arrested in Telangana for Trafficking Minors Under Fake Job Offers

A woman from Assam’s Cachar district has been arrested in Telangana for her alleged involvement in a human trafficking racket. The accused, identified as Rupali Dutta, was apprehended on April 4 (Friday) from Rangareddy district in Hyderabad, Telangana. Rupali Dutta hails from Brahman Gram in Cachar’s Kalain.

The case traces back to March, this year when two minor girls from Gumrah Tea Estate in Kalain were allegedly sold in Rajasthan under the pretext of employment opportunities. During the investigation, Cachar Police rescued the minors from Rajasthan on March 10 and also arrested a 60-year-old accused named Leelaram, who had married one of the victims.

However, the key accused, Rupali, and another woman, Ganga Ganju, were absconding. After evading arrest for months, Rupali was finally located and arrested in Telangana on Friday. Following her arrest, she was produced before the court on Saturday. With the court’s approval, police have taken her into custody for five days for further interrogation.