Assam Police Face Attack in West Bengal While Hunting Wajid Khan

In a recent incident in West Bengal, Assam police officers faced aggression from local residents while conducting a house raid to apprehend accused Wajid Khan Rashid Qadiri, who allegedly made controversial remarks against Hindu deities and the Maa Kamakhya temple. Despite being accompanied by West Bengal police, the Assam team encountered attempts by locals to attack them.

However, the West Bengal police reportedly abandoned the Assam officers at the scene, failing to provide support and leaving them to handle the hostile situation alone. Multiple cases have been registered against Wajid Khan Rashid Qadiri across various police stations. This incident has raised serious concerns regarding the safety of law enforcement personnel and the coordination between police forces during cross-state operations.

Earlier this week, Wajid Khan Rashid Qadiri, a resident of West Bengal, found himself in legal trouble after posting controversial and derogatory content about the revered Maa Kamakhya on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The post, which vilified sacred Hindu traditions using obscene language, sparked outrage among devotees and political leaders alike.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the state police to initiate strict legal action against Khan. Following his instructions, a case was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Panbazar, Guwahati. The Assam Police cyber team was dispatched to West Bengal to locate Khan.

According to the complaint filed in Guwahati, Khan posted from his public Twitter handle @rashidi_wazahat, referring to the sacred Shakti Peeth of Maa Kamakhya as a “chopped vagina” and labeling Hindu devotees as “mentally sick.” The complaint emphasised that such language was not only obscene and offensive but also intended to hurt religious sentiments, incite hatred, and provoke communal disharmony.

