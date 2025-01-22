Assam's Decade-Long Transformation Under 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'

Assam’s innovative practices under ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ were highlighted at a celebration on the occasion of 10th anniversary of the scheme hosted by the Ministry of Women and Child Development at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on Wednesday.

Union ministers JP Nadda and Annapurna Devi, and Minister of State Savitri Thakur attended the event, apart from women officers from the armed forces, paramilitary forces, and Delhi Police, along with representatives from UNICEF, UN Women, UNDP, World Bank, and other international organizations. Girl students, Anganwadi workers, and state and district representatives also participated, emphasizing the collaborative efforts behind this transformative initiative.

The Department of Women and Child Development, Assam, in collaboration with the SANKALP Hubs for Empowerment of Women (SHEW), made significant strides in advancing girl child welfare and fostering inclusive community development. Notably, initiatives such as the Mahila Sabha and Bal Sabha programs have played a crucial role in integrating gender equality and girl child welfare into the Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP). Over 230 Special Gram Sabhas have been conducted, focusing on raising awareness, generating demand for welfare schemes, and advocating for issues concerning women and girls. These efforts have been further strengthened through partnerships with grassroots organizations, tea associations, and tea garden management to reach vulnerable communities, including tea tribes and flood-affected districts.

Assam has also undertaken substantial initiatives to address menstrual health and hygiene through extensive awareness campaigns. These efforts aim to reduce school dropout rates, prevent teenage pregnancies, and combat child marriage. A comprehensive module, developed in collaboration with UNICEF and Samagra Siksha Abhiyaan, is being utilized in schools and District SANKALP Hubs to educate adolescent girls and their families. Community engagement in tea garden areas has also been a focal point, with special campaigns conducted during International Girl Child Day 2023 to address critical issues affecting women and girls. These programs leveraged interactive activities, mass awareness tools, and Social and Behavior Change Communication methods to empower adolescent girls through education and livelihood opportunities.

The 10th-anniversary celebrations of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao will continue from January 22 to March 8, 2025, featuring nationwide activities. Special programs are scheduled for January 26 and March 8, culminating on International Women’s Day, underscoring the government’s commitment to empowering the girl child and ensuring gender equality.