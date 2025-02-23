Atishi Named Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly

Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has been appointed as the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, following a unanimous decision by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs during a meeting on Sunday. The announcement was made by senior AAP leader Gopal Rai at a press briefing.

"In the legislative party meeting today, it has been unanimously decided that Atishi will be the leader of the opposition in the Delhi Assembly. In challenging times, Atishi has served the people of Delhi as the CM. AAP will fulfil the responsibility of a healthy opposition," Rai stated.

Expressing gratitude to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and party MLAs for entrusting her with the role, Atishi reaffirmed the party’s commitment to ensuring the BJP government delivers on its electoral promises.

Addressing the media, Atishi particularly highlighted the BJP's pledge to provide financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to women, a scheme she claimed was not approved during the first cabinet meeting under the new Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

"People of Delhi have selected AAP as the opposition and a strong opposition knows how to raise people's voice in the assembly, AAP will fulfil that responsibility. BJP have made many promises and the basis of them, people have given their mandate to BJP. AAP will make sure those promises are fulfilled," she said.

Atishi also reminded the ruling party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment regarding the scheme, emphasizing AAP's role in ensuring its implementation.

"The most important promise that PM Modi himself made was that the scheme to provide Rs 2,500 to women would be passed on the first cabinet meeting. The first cabinet meeting has happened but the scheme was not implemented. AAP's responsibility is to hold BJP accountable, and we promise to Delhi's women that we will make sure that women receive Rs. 2500," she added.