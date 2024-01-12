Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration: A Global Celebration at Times Square

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration: As the Vedic rituals for the Ram idol's Pran-Pratishtha commence on January 16, leading up to the grand ceremony on January 22, the global community eagerly awaits this symbolic event that transcends geographical boundaries. Whether witnessed on the vibrant streets of Times Square or through the digital screens connecting nations, the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is poised to be a celebration of unity, heritage, and shared values on a truly global scale.

In a remarkable display of unity, the digital billboard of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya graced Times Square in August 2020 during the 'Bhoomi Pujan' performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now, as the consecration ceremony approaches, Times Square is once again poised to showcase the grandeur of India's cultural and spiritual richness to the world.

The much-awaited 'Pran-Pratishtha' ceremony, where the Ram idol will be consecrated, will be live-streamed not only at Times Square but also at various Indian embassies and consulates across the globe. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address the audience, adding a significant touch to the global resonance of the event.

For those unable to attend in person, virtual participation is made possible through online streaming platforms. The ceremony will be broadcast live on digital channels, ensuring a global audience can witness the consecration from the comfort of their homes. Stay connected to official event websites and social media channels for links and live stream updates.

In a bid to involve the general public, the ruling BJP has urged its workers to set up large screens at booth levels across India. This initiative aims to provide a platform for people to witness the consecration of the Ram Temple. The party workers are also planning community feasts and charitable contributions, fostering a sense of community and shared celebration.