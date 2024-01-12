Decoration in Ayodhya for Ram Mandir Grand Opening; Railway Station renamed to Ayodhya Dham Junction

Decoration in Ayodhya for Ram Mandir Grand Opening: The consecration of Lord Sri Rama's idol on January 22 in the distinguished presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be a spectacular event. Indian Railways has accepted the proposal to rename the station, demonstrating its commitment to upholding the cultural significance of Ayodhya. The entire city is decked out in flowers and colors. Despite the name change, the station code will remain unchanged. With a total capacity to handle one lakh passengers, the Ayodhya Dham Junction will boast a roof design inspired by lotus petals.

The Udupi Pejawar mutt seer and trustee of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust, Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha, shared details about the upcoming festivities, inviting devotees to partake in the spiritual celebration. Following the consecration, devotees will be welcomed to the Sri Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 23, offering a unique opportunity to witness the divine ambiance.

Sri Vishwaprasanna emphasized that the inaugural day, January 22, will be restricted for security reasons, but devotees can enjoy a live broadcast of the ceremony at Ram temples in their respective locations. Additionally, Ram mandirs throughout India will conduct special poojas and distribute prasadam to commemorate the occasion.

In continuation, Ayodhya will host the Mandala Utsava from January 23 to March 10, featuring daily abhisheka and various poojas in honor of Lord Sri Rama. Sri Vishwaprasanna conveyed that during this period, devotees are welcome to visit the Ram temple and experience the spiritual vibrancy of the Mandala Utsava. Notably, there won't be a specific list of sevas, highlighting the belief that serving Lord Ram is synonymous with serving the nation.