Ayodhya Set for Dhwajarohan Ceremony as PM Modi to Hoist Flag on Ram Mandir Today

Ayodhya is preparing for a major moment today as the Ram Mandir gets ready for the Dhwajarohan ceremony, a traditional flag-hoisting ritual that will mark the formal completion of the temple’s construction. The event is scheduled for the afternoon, during the auspicious Abhijeet Muhurat, considered one of the most sacred windows for important religious ceremonies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the ceremony by hoisting a specially crafted saffron flag atop the 161-foot shikhara of the temple. The flag, measuring 22 by 11 feet, will be raised on a 42-foot pole positioned on the temple’s spire. It carries hand-embroidered golden symbols, including the Sun, the sacred Om, and motifs of the Kovidar tree, each rooted deeply in the traditions linked to Lord Ram’s legacy.

Ayodhya has been adorned with nearly 100 tons of flowers for the occasion, transforming the temple town into a festive landscape as thousands of invited guests arrive. According to the temple construction committee, between 6,000 and 8,000 people are expected, including members of communities associated with stories from the Ramayana. “Several groups who were never included earlier have been invited this time,” said Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee, noting the presence of communities symbolically connected to figures like Nishad Ji and Shabari.

The Dhwajarohan is being viewed as the final milestone in the journey that began with the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in January 2024. While the consecration ceremony infused life into the idol within the sanctum, today’s ritual signifies the activation of the entire temple structure and its readiness for all rituals and worship. Priests have described it as a moment that transitions the complex from a construction site into a fully established seat of devotion.

The date also holds special meaning, it coincides with Vivah Panchami, the day believed to mark the wedding of Lord Ram and Sita. With the ceremony falling under Lord Ram’s birth constellation, the event carries both festive and spiritual resonance for lakhs of devotees across the country.

The flag itself has been designed and produced by a specialist manufacturing unit in Ahmedabad over 25 days, using parachute-grade fabric to ensure durability against strong winds, rain, and sun. Its specifications were finalised after consultations with senior Army officials, and it is equipped with a rotating pole and an automatic hoisting system to withstand weather fluctuations.

Once the Prime Minister hoists the flag, a grand aarti will be held inside the temple premises, marking the beginning of celebrations that are expected to continue throughout the day.

