Assam Pilgrim Goes Missing Near Ayodhya's Ram Mandir

A 70-year-old resident of Jorhat, Amulya Kumar Das, has reportedly gone missing from a dharamshala near the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Das, who was part of a 48-member group led by Raju Bora from Jorhat, had traveled to various pilgrimage sites, including the Ram Mandir, on January 29.

According to reports, he disappeared from "Maa Devkali Shradhalu Nivash," a dharamshala located just 600 meters from the temple, at around 4 PM on January 31. His whereabouts remain unknown, and his family in Jorhat has issued an urgent appeal for assistance. His daughter-in-law, Sanghamitra Das, has urged Assam police to intervene and has requested anyone with information to come forward.

Details of the Missing Person:

Name: Amulya Kumar Das

Amulya Kumar Das Age: 70

70 Height: 5.3 ft

5.3 ft Complexion: Fair

Contact Information for Assistance:

Raju Bora (Group Leader): 7086200865

7086200865 Maa Devkali Shradhalu Nivash (Dharamshala): 9365309168

9365309168 Nearby Police Station (Ayodhya, UP): 9454403266

Maha Kumbh Mela Stampede: Two Assam Women Still Missing

This development comes amid distressing reports from the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, where multiple Assam pilgrims have gone missing following a deadly stampede on Mauni Amavasya. The incident, which occurred around 2 AM on January 30, saw millions gathering at the Sangam for the holy dip, resulting in chaos and casualties.

Among the deceased is Niti Ranjan Pal, a businessman from Hailakandi district. His tragic demise has deeply affected his community, and the Assam government has announced Rs 5 lakh in compensation for his family.

Meanwhile, several pilgrims from Assam remain missing:

Leela Devi from Borhapjan, Tinsukia, was last seen heading for the 'Amrit Snan' ritual.

from Borhapjan, Tinsukia, was last seen heading for the 'Amrit Snan' ritual. Jasana Dev from Tinsukia got separated from her relatives on January 28.

from Tinsukia got separated from her relatives on January 28. Manju Devi Agarwal from Biswanath Chariali has been missing since January 29 at around 2:30 PM.

Families of the missing individuals have issued urgent appeals for information. Anyone with relevant details can contact 8472900833 or 9435562222.

