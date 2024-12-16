Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case: Timeline and Arrests Explained

Bengaluru Police on Saturday arrested Nikita Singhania, the estranged wife of Bengaluru-based techie Atul Subhash, who died by suicide on December 9, 2024. The case, which has sparked widespread outrage, brought to light allegations of harassment by Nikita and her family, as detailed in a 24-page suicide note and a 90-minute video left behind by Subhash.

Timeline of Events

2019: Atul Subhash, an AI specialist, married Nikita Singhania, an Accenture employee, after meeting on a matchmaking website. The couple welcomed a son in 2020.

2021: The marriage reportedly soured, with Subhash alleging that Nikita and her family demanded large sums of money to fund business ventures. Following disputes, Nikita left their home with their son.

2022: In April, Nikita filed multiple cases against Subhash, accusing him and his family of dowry harassment and assault. She claimed Subhash treated her "like a beast" and physically abused her.

9 December 2024: Subhash was found dead in his Bengaluru apartment. His suicide note and video outlined allegations of harassment by Nikita, including demands for Rs 3 crore in maintenance and Rs 2 lakh monthly support for their son. He also described legal battles and accusations of murder, dowry harassment, and "unnatural sex."

The police registered an abetment of suicide case against Nikita, her mother Nisha, brother Anurag, and uncle. An FIR was lodged under sections 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act based on a complaint by Subhash’s brother, Bikas Kumar.

13 December 2024: Bengaluru Police issued notices to Nikita and her family, directing them to appear before the investigating officer within three days.

14 December 2024: Fearing arrest, Nikita and her family filed anticipatory bail pleas in Allahabad High Court. However, Bengaluru Police arrested Nikita from Gurugram, Haryana, while her mother and brother were apprehended from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The accused were brought to Bengaluru and produced before a local court, which remanded them to 14 days of judicial custody.

This tragic case continues to stir public debate about harassment and abuse in marital disputes.