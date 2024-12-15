Guwahati Gang-Rape Accused Claims Only 3 Were Involved

Krishna Barman, the ninth accused arrested in connection with the brutal gang-rape of a woman in Guwahati’s Nijarapar area of Boragaon, stated on Sunday that only three individuals participated in the crime. The incident, which came to light after the perpetrators recorded and circulated a video of the assault on social media, has sparked outrage and led to multiple arrests.

Advertisment

Speaking to reporters, Barman alleged, “Three of us were involved, but we did not record it. Rabin Das and Dipankar Mukhiya, along with me, committed the act. Rabin had brought the woman, and one of my friends called me to join them. Pinku used my phone to record the act.”

The horrifying crime was uncovered when the video circulated online, prompting swift action by the Garchuk police. Inspector Mayurjit Gogoi, the officer-in-charge, led multiple raids across Guwahati, resulting in the initial arrest of eight suspects.

The arrested individuals were identified as Kuldeep Nath (23), Bijoy Rabha (22), Pinku Das (18), Gagan Das (21), Saurav Boro (20), Mrinal Rabha (19), and Dipankar Mukhiya (21). Following an extensive manhunt, Krishna Barman was apprehended from Golakganj in Dhubri district.

Also Read: Assam: Ninth Accused in Guwahati Gang Rape Case Nabbed from Dhubri