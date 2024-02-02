Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: A Comprehensive Guide to India's Premier Mobility Showcase

India is gearing up to host the inaugural Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, a three-day extravaganza scheduled from February 1 to February 3 at the prestigious Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. The event is set to shine a spotlight on India's burgeoning influence as a global mobility hub and is inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 Key Event Details

Dates: February 1 to February 3, 2024

Venue: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 Ticket Information

Interested participants can register for the event via the dedicated website: Bharat Mobility Global Expo Registration. Additionally, attendees can register for specific conferences of interest, with some being invitation-only and others requiring a registration or entry fee. The complete conference schedule is available on the official event website: Conference Schedule.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 Exhibitors and Highlights

The expo boasts an impressive lineup of exhibitors, including major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Kia India, Mahindra and Mahindra, and Hyundai Motor India. The event also features a diverse array of participants, including auto component manufacturers, battery and storage companies, tyre manufacturers, construction equipment manufacturers, steel manufacturers, tech companies, and startup players.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 Focus and Significance

Ranked among the world's top four vehicle markets, India is a crucial destination for manufacturers, with its contribution to global automotive exports expected to rise significantly. The expo emphasizes India's pivotal role in automotive innovation, spanning software development, next-gen electronics, and environmental sustainability initiatives. It serves as a platform for collaboration, co-creation, and shaping the future of the automotive industry.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 Day 1 Highlights

TATA Motors showcased an array of vehicles, including the Nexon iCNG concept and the upcoming Curvv SUV. The Harrier EV, Altroz Racer concept, and Punch EV were also on display.

Maruti Suzuki India unveiled the eVX concept, a joint venture with Toyota, and showcased the Wagon R Flex Fuel prototype.

Toyota emphasized alternative fuel vehicles, featuring models like the Mirai, Innova Hycross, and Hyryder CNG, aligning with their commitment to eco-friendly solutions.

Royal Enfield introduced a flex-fuel variant of the Classic 350, capable of operating on a blend of petrol and ethanol.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India presented its first flex-fuel motorcycle, aligning with the government's initiative to explore alternative fuels.

Honda Cars India showcased the Honda City e:HEV and the recently launched SUV, Honda Elevate, equipped with advanced safety technology.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen exhibited the Skoda Enyaq iV EV, marking the Czech brand's entry into the Indian EV space.

Conclusion

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 stands as a testament to India's growing influence in the global mobility landscape. With major players showcasing innovative technologies and future vehicles, the event serves as a pivotal moment for industry collaboration, innovation, and the pursuit of sustainable and eco-friendly mobility solutions. Stay tuned for more updates as the expo unfolds its exciting offerings.