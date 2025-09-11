RJD Leader Gunned Down in Patna Ahead of State Assembly Elections

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rajkumar Rai, also known as Allah Rai, was allegedly gunned down by two unidentified assailants in Patna on Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred in the Munnachak area of Chitragupta, just months ahead of the state assembly elections. Sources said Rai was preparing to contest from the Raghopur assembly constituency.

Police said a detailed investigation is underway, though initial findings suggest the attack may have been linked to a land dispute, as Rai was engaged in land-related businesses. Following the incident, a police team rushed him to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Officers recovered six cartridges from the scene, while CCTV footage from the area captured the assailants executing the crime before fleeing. Efforts are on to trace and arrest them, Patna Eastern Superintendent of Police Parichay Kumar confirmed.

A forensic team reached the scene to collect evidence.

